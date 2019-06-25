|
|
Audrey Alexander
Mt. Sidney - Audrey Virginia Hilbert Alexander, 98, a resident of Mt. Sidney, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Bridgewater on August 7, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Forrest K. and Anna V. Miller Hilbert.
Audrey had been employed with Duplan, Joseph Neys and the restaurant at Harrisonburg and Staunton live stock markets. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church and had previously been very active singing in their choir, serving on the church council and other committees. She also sang with the New Hope choir and Ever-Young singers.
On March 5, 1949 she married Lurty James Alexander, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2008.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and their families, wonderful neighbors, dear friends, beloved cousins and her faithful church family, all of whom remember and cherish visits in her home.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lenna Hisey (Frank), Dwight Hilbert (Lessie), Marie Thompson (Bob), Naomi Leeth (Raymond), Alma Shifflett (Clifton), and a niece, Lois Elaine Hisey.
Friends are welcome to sign the register book and visit 9-5, Thursday, June 27 and Friday June 28 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. There will not be a formal visitation.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 83, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 25 to June 28, 2019