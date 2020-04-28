|
Audrey G. Blackwell
Staunton - Audrey Madeline (Garrett) Blackwell, 86, widow of Earl Overton Blackwell formerly of Pinehurst Road, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton.
Mrs. Blackwell was born in Lost River, West Virginia on July 4, 1933, a daughter of the late James Ferguson and Daisey (Hawes) Garrett.
Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, and "Grand-Mom" and one of her greatest joys was found in her granddaughter, Megan, who she dearly loved and cherished. She was a faithful member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Seekers Sunday School class. She was a devoted caregiver to her family, always putting their needs first. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.
In addition to her parents, and husband of 62 years, Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by a daughter, Lea Ann (Blackwell) Marshall; a granddaughter, Megan Lea Marshall; four sisters, Thelma (Garrett) Massey, Eva (Garrett) Palmer, Jean (Garrett) Shifflett, and Merle (Garrett) Wiseman; and three brothers, Kenneth Garrett, Ferguson Garrett, and Robert "Bobby" Garrett.
Mrs. Blackwell was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving is her daughter, Cathy (Blackwell) Perry and her husband Roger L. of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Shirley Garrett of Staunton; a special friend, Ann Hayes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held at Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Legacy at North Augusta, Benevolent Care Fund, 1410A North Augusta Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
The family would like to extend a special and sincere "Thank You" to the staff at The Legacy at North Augusta for their friendship, love, and care given to Audrey.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020