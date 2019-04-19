Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
For more information about
Audrey Funk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenville Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Singers Glen Community Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Greenville Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey H. Funk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey H. Funk Obituary
Audrey H. Funk

Greenville - Audrey Jean (Hogge) Funk, widow of the Rev. Francis H. Funk, of Greenville, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Fishersville.

She was born in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Douglas, Sr., and Adelaide (Roadcap) Hogge.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Funk was employed by Blue Ridge Community College.

She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for 53 years and taught Sunday school.

Family members include a daughter, Lisa (Funk) Kaylor of Greenville; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Hogge) and Howard Dean of Port Republic; and a brother and sister-in-law, Doug, Jr., and Donna Hogge of Grottoes.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Greenville Baptist Church by the Rev. David Ball.

Following the funeral service the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Singers Glen Community Cemetery, following the funeral service and visitation.

Active pallbearers will be Deacons of the Church and her nephews.

Per Mrs. Funk's request there will be no public viewing.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now