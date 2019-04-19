|
Audrey H. Funk
Greenville - Audrey Jean (Hogge) Funk, widow of the Rev. Francis H. Funk, of Greenville, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Fishersville.
She was born in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Douglas, Sr., and Adelaide (Roadcap) Hogge.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Funk was employed by Blue Ridge Community College.
She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for 53 years and taught Sunday school.
Family members include a daughter, Lisa (Funk) Kaylor of Greenville; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Hogge) and Howard Dean of Port Republic; and a brother and sister-in-law, Doug, Jr., and Donna Hogge of Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Greenville Baptist Church by the Rev. David Ball.
Following the funeral service the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Singers Glen Community Cemetery, following the funeral service and visitation.
Active pallbearers will be Deacons of the Church and her nephews.
Per Mrs. Funk's request there will be no public viewing.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019