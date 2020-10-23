1/1
Audrey Mae Gilliam
1945 - 2020
Audrey Mae Gilliam

Stuarts Draft - Audrey Mae (Tackett) Gilliam, 75, wife of Kenneth Gilliam of 311 Wayne Ave, Stuarts Draft, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Gilliam was born on September 17, 1945, in Dehue, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Emil and Virginia (Newsome) Tackett.

Audrey attended Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. In her earlier years, she was active in various positions in the church including teaching Sunday school and the bus ministry. She was retired from Giant Food as a cashier; she enjoyed decorating and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gilliam was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Lester; a brother-in-law, Lester Varney, Sr.; and a nephew, Lester Varney, Jr.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 54 years is a daughter, Melinda Gilliam of Lexington, KY; three sisters, Judi Varney of Huntingtown, MD, Kathy Kasekamp and husband Marlon of Ellerslie, MD, and Diana Lowe and husband Bill of Martinsburg, WV and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Craig Bush.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Active pallbearers will be Scott Lester, Raymond Heverline, Sr., and Raymond Heverline, Jr., Joshua Heverline, Michael Baum and Jacob Remsberg.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
