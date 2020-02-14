|
Audrey Mason Gioacchini
Staunton - Audrey Mason Gioacchini, 88, widow of Luciano Gioacchini of Staunton passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mrs. Gioacchini was born in Appomattox County, Virginia on August 27, 1931, a daughter of the late William Braxton and Gertrude (Pugh) Page.
Audrey was a member of the Laurel Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, dancing, and collecting butterflies.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Charles Alexander Mason of thirty-three years, Audrey was preceded in death by a daughter, Deronda Mason Bennett; three brothers, Matthew Page, Royal Page, and Raymond Page; and two sisters, Rachel O'Brien and Catherine Crawford.
Surviving is a son, Charlie Mason and his wife Jackie of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two daughters, Renae Mason of Appomattox and Candace M. Wingfield of High Point, North Carolina; a sister, Carolyn Baldwin and her husband Warren of Pamplin, Virginia; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Laurel Hill Baptist Church by Reverend Dan Mason.
The family will receive friends following the service.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Page Family Cemetery in Appomattox, Virginia. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the home of Renae Mason, 297 Woodlawn Trail, Appomattox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Wilson, Scott Cabaniss, Daniel Wingfield, Tyler Mason, Jason Schafer, Randy Lathrop, and Jacob Bennett.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020