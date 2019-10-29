|
|
Barbara A. Garrison
Staunton - Barbara Alice (Ludwick) Garrison, of Staunton, was escorted into glory to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence.
Barbara was born in July 1937 in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Ethel (Kennedy) Ludwick and Thomas L. Ludwick, Sr. She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School in 1954. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Sherman D. Garrison, while employed at ASR and they were married later that year in September. They enjoyed over 63 years together as husband and wife.
Barbara worked for and retired from Genesco in Verona in 1987. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Staunton where she taught the 2 & 3 year-old Sunday school class for over 25 years. She also sang in the choir. She had a clown ministry that focused on Jesus and His love for people. Barbara was also a composer of poetry and music which focused on her Savior and His saving grace. She loved to sing her songs and hymns with her sister and brother, and later with her children and grandchildren. If you ever heard her answer the phone, she would always say "Have a nice day with Jesus."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy Ludwick and Thomas Ludwick, Jr. and a sister, her best friend, Bettie (Ludwick) Thompson.
She is survived by her husband and four daughters, Latisha "Tish" Tisdale (Jerry) of Florida, Sandra Ellinger (J.R.) of Crimora, Deena Jones (Dean) of Waynesboro and Wendy Painter (Bill) of Staunton; her grandchildren, Daniel, David and Caroline Jones and Clarice Ellinger; a brother, Carl Ludwick (Ellen) of Roanoke; sister-in-laws, Shelly (Garrison) Kelley and Barbara "Bobbie" Lee Garrison, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Bobby Campbell of Calvary Baptist Church will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Harry L. Moore, Dr. John Marsh and the amazing staff at Hospice of the Shenandoah for all their support and care of Barbara as she made the transition to her enteral home with Jesus. She would tell everyone - Jesus is the only name to remember - I don't want to leave a legacy, I don't care if they remember me, Only Jesus; I've only got one life to live, I'll let every second point to Him, Only Jesus (Casting Crowns, "Only Jesus")
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019