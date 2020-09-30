1/1
Barbara J. Jones
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Jones

Staunton - Barbara Jean Jones, 73, of Staunton went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

Ms. Jones was born in Staunton on April 29, 1947, a daughter of the late John D. and Viola E. (Johnson) Patterson.

Barbara was a Deaconess and a faithful member of Mount Salem Baptist Church in Staunton. She retired as a cook from Western State Hospital, and served the families of Frank and Frances Clemmer and Dr. James Cook. Ms. Jones was loved by all and was a giving person, who enjoyed baking and cooking. She made sure everyone was well fed and taken care of. She was beloved by many of the Staunton and Greensboro, North Carolina communities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia M. Oliver, Maurice Johnson, John T. Patterson, and Pamela Patterson.

Surviving is her daughter, Sandra Cassell (Jonathan) and grandchildren, Christina and Isaiah James Cassell; three brothers, John T. Matthews, Thomas L. Patterson, Robert N. Patterson, and a sister, Anna M. Toliver (William); Denice Clemmer-Snow (Wade); a host of nieces and nephews; and three close friends, LaLaura Wayland, Sarah Jones, and Mary Lowmax.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Mount Salem Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Birdsong, officiating and Rev. Dr. Floyd Miles, eulogy.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 30, 2020
To Sandra and the rest of your family, our hearts go out to you during this difficult time of sadness and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Sylvia and Phillip Brown,
Charlottesville, Virginia
Sylvia M. Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved