Barbara J. Jones
Staunton - Barbara Jean Jones, 73, of Staunton went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
Ms. Jones was born in Staunton on April 29, 1947, a daughter of the late John D. and Viola E. (Johnson) Patterson.
Barbara was a Deaconess and a faithful member of Mount Salem Baptist Church in Staunton. She retired as a cook from Western State Hospital, and served the families of Frank and Frances Clemmer and Dr. James Cook. Ms. Jones was loved by all and was a giving person, who enjoyed baking and cooking. She made sure everyone was well fed and taken care of. She was beloved by many of the Staunton and Greensboro, North Carolina communities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia M. Oliver, Maurice Johnson, John T. Patterson, and Pamela Patterson.
Surviving is her daughter, Sandra Cassell (Jonathan) and grandchildren, Christina and Isaiah James Cassell; three brothers, John T. Matthews, Thomas L. Patterson, Robert N. Patterson, and a sister, Anna M. Toliver (William); Denice Clemmer-Snow (Wade); a host of nieces and nephews; and three close friends, LaLaura Wayland, Sarah Jones, and Mary Lowmax.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Mount Salem Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Birdsong, officiating and Rev. Dr. Floyd Miles, eulogy.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
