Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Augusta Memorial Park
Barbara Lahorner Rowe


1938 - 2019
Barbara Lahorner Rowe Obituary
Barbara Lahorner Rowe

Fairfield - Barbara JoAnn Lahorner Rowe, 80, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Fairfeld. She is now free from the bonds of Alzheimer's and is dancing in the heavens.

She was born September 9, 1938 in Craigsville, VA, a daughter of the late Vivian Fitzgerald.

She worked at Dupont for many years.

She is survived by five children; Terry L. Biby, Dee Biby, Brigette Fine, Donna Fitzgerald and Jeff Fitzgerald and wife Sarah; three sisters, Constance Faye Wimer and husband Jerry, Sheila Butt and husband Mike, and Ruth Ann Sprouse and husband Ernie; ten grandchildren, Christopher Taylor, Jennifer Anderson and husband Scott, Ian Grimm and wife Lindsay, Joshua Grimm, Dakota Fitzgerald, Beth Wolfe and husband Josh, Katie Myers and husband Brendan, Seth Lahorner, Shana Lahorner and Dylan Fitzgerald; eight great grandchildren; special friends; Alice Harris, Carl Wimer and Donna K. Frazier; in addition to numerous nephews, nieces cousins, and other family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Augusta Memorial Park by the Rev. Linwood Wilkes.

There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 7 to July 10, 2019
