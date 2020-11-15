Beatrice J. Bell
Staunton - Beatrice (Jenkins) Bell, 89, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
She was born in Augusta County, VA on August 24, 1931 a daughter of the late Robert Jenkins and Orphan (McCauley) Curry.
She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marchitia "Renee" Bell.
Beatrice is survived by two daughters, Kay Bell (fiancé, Jerry Venable) and Cynthia Thomas (Jimmy); one son, James Bell, III.; devoted granddaughters, Evette Davenport and Tammy Martin; a special great grandson, Tyler Newman; a host of sibling, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives; very special friends, Naomi Woodson, Jean Tate and Arizona White.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, in Waynesboro.
