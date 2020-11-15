1/1
Beatrice J. Bell
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Beatrice J. Bell

Staunton - Beatrice (Jenkins) Bell, 89, of Staunton, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

She was born in Augusta County, VA on August 24, 1931 a daughter of the late Robert Jenkins and Orphan (McCauley) Curry.

She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marchitia "Renee" Bell.

Beatrice is survived by two daughters, Kay Bell (fiancé, Jerry Venable) and Cynthia Thomas (Jimmy); one son, James Bell, III.; devoted granddaughters, Evette Davenport and Tammy Martin; a special great grandson, Tyler Newman; a host of sibling, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives; very special friends, Naomi Woodson, Jean Tate and Arizona White.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, in Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Raymond and Rebecca Gatling
Friend
November 15, 2020
One Precious Lady ! So Long Mama Bell you have earned your wings .
Vickie Wilson
Neighbor
