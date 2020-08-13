Beatrice "Bea" (Zimmerman) Sensabaugh
Swoope - Beatrice "Bea" (Zimmerman) Sensabaugh, 102, widow of James David "Jim" Sensabaugh formerly of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law with whom she had made her home.
Mrs. Sensabaugh was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on May 21, 1918, the daughter of the late Eva Lilian Zimmerman.
Beatrice was a member of Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Church and she retired in 1982 from Genesco-L-Grief Company. She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Zimmerman.
Surviving is her daughter, Erma Burns and her husband Lewis P. of Swoope, Virginia.
Friends and family may pay their respects at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and anytime at the home of her daughter and son-in-law at 3035 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Gwen Carr.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Church, c/o Debbie Hinkle, 3019 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope, Virginia 24479.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net