1/
Beatrice "Bea" (Zimmerman) Sensabaugh
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice "Bea" (Zimmerman) Sensabaugh

Swoope - Beatrice "Bea" (Zimmerman) Sensabaugh, 102, widow of James David "Jim" Sensabaugh formerly of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law with whom she had made her home.

Mrs. Sensabaugh was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on May 21, 1918, the daughter of the late Eva Lilian Zimmerman.

Beatrice was a member of Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Church and she retired in 1982 from Genesco-L-Grief Company. She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Zimmerman.

Surviving is her daughter, Erma Burns and her husband Lewis P. of Swoope, Virginia.

Friends and family may pay their respects at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and anytime at the home of her daughter and son-in-law at 3035 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Gwen Carr.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Buffalo Gap Presbyterian Church, c/o Debbie Hinkle, 3019 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope, Virginia 24479.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved