Belle Crummett
Staunton - Belle Crummett, 70, of Staunton passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 24, 1949 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Crummett.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with Augusta Regional Dental Clinic where she worked as a receptionist. Belle was an active member of the Verona Women of the Moose Lodge where she served as a guide and spent many hours volunteering. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, watching wrestling, playing cards and games.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Edmond and Ray Crummett.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Talley and husband, Chris of Staunton and Jamie Knight and girlfriend, Ginny of Staunton; brothers, Homer Crummett and wife, Joyce of Staunton and Cecil Crummett and wife, Jeannie of Verona; grandchildren, Derek Rexrode, Jon Talley, Isaiah Knight, and Harley Knight; special cousin, Joyce Sarey; a number of nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, McKenzie.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick St., Staunton.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Golden Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Staunton.
Active pallbearers will be John Robertson, Robbie Crummett, Billy Davis, Jr., Travis Kisamore, Cody Anderson, Rick Stuples, Buddy Bosserman, and Jeff Camden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020