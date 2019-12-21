Services
Bernard Smith


1938 - 2019
Bernard Smith Obituary
Bernard Smith

Mount Solon - Bernard Allen Smith, 81, of Mount Solon, passed away, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Rockingham County on May 7, 1938, and was the son of the late Elmer Raymond and Lura Mae (Crummett) Smith.

Bernard was a carpenter. He graduated from North River High School in 1956, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended Heavens Golden Gate Church.

He was united in marriage on February 14, 1968 to Katherine Donovan Smith, who preceded him in death in February 8, 2013.

Bernard is survived by four daughters, Kathy Simmons and husband Carlton, of Mount Solon, Angela Ramsey, of Staunton, Cindy Kelley and husband Robert, of Staunton, and Brenda Puffenbarger and husband Jim, of Bridgewater; a sister, Jean Sponseller, of Ohio; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Rev. Golden Clark and Rev. Jerry Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Mount Solon Fire and Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
