Bernice Elizabeth Nutty Reed
Staunton - Bernice Elizabeth Nutty Reed passed away on April 2, 2020 . She was born on May 29, 1930 to the late Harry Hamilton and Edith Eye Nutty. She was a 1946 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and worked as a secretary at the Augusta Dairies of Staunton and the General Electric Co. of Waynesboro. She was a member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church since 1970.
Bernice married the late Rudolph Clinton Reed on August 10, 1956. She is also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and John Perry. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences can be sent to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
There will be a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church or other charity of donor's choice.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020