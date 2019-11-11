|
Bernice T. Lyman
Staunton - Bernice T. Lyman, 79, of 1189 Pinehurst Road, entered eternal life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Shenandoah House.
She was secretary at Second Presbyterian Church, leaving that position in 1987 to become the director of Volunteer Services at Augusta Health until her retirement in 2005.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ed; a son, Steve, and his wife, Kristine; a daughter, Kim Irving and her husband, Scott; five grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister.
She joins her son, Edward III (Trey) in heaven, who departed this life in January 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, her church home since 1966, with Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor and Mr. Danny Pritchett officiating.
The family will meet with friends in the social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , Central and Western VA Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019