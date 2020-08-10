1/1
Bernitta McLain
1943 - 2020
Bernitta McLain

Craigsville - Bernitta Ruth Smith McLain, 77, of Craigsville, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 08, 2020 in her home with her family.

She was born July 14, 1943 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late William Sherman Smith and Lucille Doshier Smith.

Bernitta was formerly employed by the Augusta County School System as a cafeteria manager for 39 years at Buffalo Gap High School and Craigsville Elementary School.

She was a member of Craigsville Holiness Church and enjoyed cooking, working on her farm, and being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Sherman Houston McLain of 59 years whom she married on February 18, 1961; daughter, Terry Ann Painter of Craigsville, VA; grandchildren, Phillip Painter and wife Christina of Waynesboro, VA, Erin Painter and fiancée David Beverage; great grandchildren, Caden Painter, Carly Beverage, Emerie Painter, Miles Painter; sister, Sherman Ann Stovall, Chickasha, OK; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as two special sister-in-law's, Fay McLain and Joanne McLain of Craigsville, VA.

She was preceded in death by three bothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at her home located at 46 Ramsey Gap Road, Goshen, VA 24439 with Pastor Garey Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Craigsville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Wilcher, Larry Wilcher, Cody Wilcher, Joseph Woodward, Jeff Stovall, and Danny Stovall.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Craigsville Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Craigsville Holiness Church at 199 Craig St, Craigsville, VA 24430.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
