Berry Montgomery
Goshen - Berry Lee Montgomery, 57, of Goshen, Virginia died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 13, 1963 in Lexington, Virginia, the son of the late Don Garland Montgomery and Hilda Louise Ingram Montgomery.
Berry was formerly employed by Plecker Construction.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved camping and anything to do with cars, from truck pulls and drag races to building monster trucks, as well as telling stories to his grandchildren.
Berry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rosita Lee Montgomery; 2 daughters, Hilda Montgomery and fiancé Reggie Jones, Lakyn Montgomery; son, Jessie Montgomery; 4 grandchildren, Jamya, Isaiah, Isaac, and Weston; a brother, Bobby Ingram of Norman, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Amanda Wilson and Laura with Hospice of the Shenandoah.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Montgomery, and his in-laws, Palmer and Theresa Riley.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Proclaim Ministries, 5165 Little Calf Pasture Hwy, Craigsville, VA 24430 with Pastor Pam Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Proclaim Ministries.
Memorial contributions may be made to in lieu of flowers to Craigsville Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
