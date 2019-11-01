|
|
Bert Pendleton Smith
Pine Bluff, AR - Bert Pendleton Smith of Staunton passed away at his residence surrounded by family on the evening of Oct. 24, 2019 after a brave 6-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Mr. Smith was born on Aug. 2, 1943, in Pine Bluff, AR. In 1949 his family moved to Baltimore. He graduated in 1961 from Baltimore City College. In 1964 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving for 3 years of active duty with the Second Recon Bn based at Camp Lejeune, NC. Upon leaving active duty as a Sergeant (E-5) he attended the Maryland Institute, College of Art in Baltimore, graduating magna cum laude in graphic design in 1974. Mr. Smith then worked for WJZ-TV developing the first news graphics in Baltimore. In 1976 he and his wife, Anthea, moved to southwest Arkansas where he operated his own graphic design studio and lovingly restored an 1894 house. Upon returning to Baltimore in late 1981, Mr. Smith attended the University of Baltimore and earned his master's degree in Publications Design in 1985. He then taught in that graduate program for 27 years before retiring in 2012 and moving to Staunton in 2014.
An enthusiastic collector of antique postcards, Mr. Smith used his large collection of cards to tell the stories of Baltimore in 1996 with "Greetings from Baltimore," the Maryland and Delaware shore in 1999 with "Down the Ocean, Postcards from Maryland and Delaware Beaches," and the Chesapeake Bay in 2001 with "A Day on the Bay," all published by Johns Hopkins University Press. His wife, Anthea, whom he met in a client's office in 1968 and whom he married in 1974, contributed many hours of research and writing to these projects.
In addition to his wife of 45 years and 3 beloved cats, Mr. Smith is survived by his sister, Kathryn Page, and husband, Martin S. Morgan, brother-in-law Tom Hailey, and sister-in-law Rebecca Joan and husband, Donald Stamm, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements. No service is planned at this time.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Keng and Kim Leake, his nurse practitioner, and all the infusion nurses and valet parking attendants at the Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville and the Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care and support.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Staunton Augusta Art Center, or the SAW Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019