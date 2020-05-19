Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Branan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert V. Branan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert V. Branan Obituary
BERT V. BRANAN

Staunton - Bert Vinson Branan, 64, of Staunton, died Monday, May 18, 2020 in Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.

He was born April 29, 1956 in Yokosuka, Japan, a son of the late George Walker and Ione Irma (Satterfield) Branan.

Family members include his former wife, Joan Branan; two daughters, Elizabeth Naomi Escoe and husband, Rev. Lamont James Escoe Jr.of Michigan and Emily Rebecca Branan of Charlottesville; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Shiflett of Colorado; and four grandchildren, Lamont, Malachi, Arthur, and Vivian Escoe.

A private family burial will be held in Cheltenham United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -