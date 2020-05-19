|
BERT V. BRANAN
Staunton - Bert Vinson Branan, 64, of Staunton, died Monday, May 18, 2020 in Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
He was born April 29, 1956 in Yokosuka, Japan, a son of the late George Walker and Ione Irma (Satterfield) Branan.
Family members include his former wife, Joan Branan; two daughters, Elizabeth Naomi Escoe and husband, Rev. Lamont James Escoe Jr.of Michigan and Emily Rebecca Branan of Charlottesville; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Shiflett of Colorado; and four grandchildren, Lamont, Malachi, Arthur, and Vivian Escoe.
A private family burial will be held in Cheltenham United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
