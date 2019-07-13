|
|
Bertie Hammer
Waynesboro - Bertie Lee Lotts Hammer of Stuarts Draft passed away on July 12th at Shenandoah Nursing Center and immediately skipped straight through the "gates of Heaven" to the welcoming arms of Jesus and her family.
Bertie was born February 12th , 1921 in Waynesboro , VA. She was the daughter of the late Bessie Davis Lotts and William David Lotts of Waynesboro.
Bertie has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro for 85 years. She graduated in 1940 from Fishersville High School as the Valedictorian.
She taught Sunday School and was a very active member. She loved the hymns and always made a "joyful noise" until her health no longer permitted. She retired from Big Star Markets in 1983. She loved her family (and we all loved her) and enjoyed fishing with her husband - "if you can't beat them then join them" she would say. She loved sewing, making afghans (hundreds of them), gardening, and especially cooking. She produced delicious meals and her pies were the best ever! Her favorite book was the Bible as she read it cover to cover many times. She was blessed with a long life and credited it to "hard work" which can best be described as dedication to doing all the little things daily so that the big things were possible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell Bishop Hammer; brother, William David Lotts Jr.; and sister, Nellie L. White.
Those left to cherish her memories are son, Charles W. Hammer (Debbie) of Charlotte Court House, Va.; son, Forrest C. Hammer (Barbara) of Mooresville, NC; Grandchildren, Jason Hammer ( Jordan) , Kristin Madayag (Mike) and great grand children, Larkin, Evie, Lilly Anna, and Mikah); Whitney H. Brooks( Geoff) and great Grandsons Benton and Preston; Emily C. Hammer and Jonathan F. Hammer . Also, the family of Debbie Hammer- Alex Brown (Alexis) and children Mattie, Will, Audrey and Nate. The family of Barbara Hammer - Dustin Corl (Tanisha )and child Anthony; Meredith Bowles (Michael)and child Mattie. Also, many nieces and nephews.
Our special thanks to the Management and nursing staff of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community (The Meadows) and Shenandoah Nursing Center for their compassionate and loving care given to Bertie for the past six years. Also, recently Hospice care for their loving and diligent care.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 877, 249 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019