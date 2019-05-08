|
|
Beryl G. Lunsford
Stuarts Draft - Beryl Glenwood Lunsford, 86, widower of Mary Alice (Robertson) Lunsford, of Stuarts Draft, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born March 13, 1933 in Staunton, a son of the late Bloomer Guy and Annie (Wheeler) Lunsford.
Mr. Lunsford was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont as a supervisor.
Beryl was an elder of Old Providence ARP Church and a member of Lee Lodge No. 209 AF & AM.
Family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Cimberly L. Lunsford of Charlottesville and Shelly and Kevin Maupin of Stuarts Draft; three grandchildren, Joshua M. Cason and wife, Brandy, of Charlottesville, Brittany Williams and husband, Brandon, of Staunton, and Hannah Huffer of Stuarts Draft; and two great grandchildren, Aiyanna Cason and Nash Williams.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nola Fauber.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in Old Providence ARP Church in Spottswood by the Rev. Patrick Malphrus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic graveside rites.
Active pallbearers will be members of the Lee Lodge No. 209.
Honorary pallbearers will be Elders of the Church.
The family will receive friends at the Lunsford residence on Thursday evening.
Memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Old Providence, 6014 Lee Jackson Highway, Raphine, VA 24472.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2019