Bessie C. Lotts
Middlebrook - Bessie Lee (Crone) Lotts, 93, of Middlebrook, was called home to her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Augusta Health.
She was born in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia on October 14, 1926, daughter of the late Jacob and Emma (Clingman) Crone.
She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Old Providence ARP Church. Bessie was a homemaker and beloved mother and grandmother. She loved big family dinners and was known for her delicious homemade pies. She was a farm girl at heart. One of her greatest joys was to see the newborn calves. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin K. Lotts, a son, Mike Lotts, four brothers, Roy, Milton, Okey and Paul, three sisters, Gertrude Jones, June Hodges and Kathleen McLain.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and wife Patty of Greenville, four daughters and two sons-in-law, Gail and Bill Gibson of Greenville, May Donna and Dale Smith, Bonnie Lockridge, and Sharon Lotts, all of Staunton, two sisters, Barbara Shifflett of Raphine and Elsie Jones of Fla., ten grandchildren, Lori Mays and husband Billy, Robbie Lotts and wife Shara, Mike Gibson and wife Donna, Brandon Campbell and wife Hannah, Cambria Campbell, Cristina Pastors, Morgan Lohr and husband Seth, Jessica Marshall, Jennifer Smith and husband Michael, Jamie Wilkins and husband TJ, and ten great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Old Providence ARP Cemetery in Spottswood. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Providence ARP Cemetery Fund, 1005 Spottswood Road, Spottswood, VA 24476 or Middlebrook Fire Department, c/o William E. Brubeck, 3808 Middlebrook Village Road, Middlebrook VA 24459.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. H. Lynn Moore, Dr. Rob Marsh, and the wonderful staff at Beulah Land for caring for our mother.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2020