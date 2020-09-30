Bessie Marie Stewart



September 22, 2020, 89 years old.



Visitation is set for 11:00am until 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 noon at Reconciliation Community Church 14654 Joplin Road, Manassas, VA 20112.



A graveside service will be held for Bessie on October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fairview Cemetery located at 1575 Lambert Street, Staunton, VA where she will be interred.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church of 34 years RCC -(Missions Fund) 14654 Joplin Road Manassas.









