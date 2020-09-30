1/
Bessie Marie Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Marie Stewart

September 22, 2020, 89 years old.

Visitation is set for 11:00am until 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Services will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 noon at Reconciliation Community Church 14654 Joplin Road, Manassas, VA 20112.

A graveside service will be held for Bessie on October 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fairview Cemetery located at 1575 Lambert Street, Staunton, VA where she will be interred.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church of 34 years RCC -(Missions Fund) 14654 Joplin Road Manassas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Reconciliation Community Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
12:00 PM
Reconciliation Community Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved