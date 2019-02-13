Services
Bessie Carroll
More Obituaries for Bessie Carroll
Bessie W. Carroll Obituary
Bessie W. Carroll

Staunton - Bessie Catherine (Wiseman) Carroll, wife of Paul E. Carroll, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Augusta Health.

She was born June 14, 1932 in Augusta County, daughter of the late George and Mary (Fitzgerald) Wiseman.

Bessie was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where she always enjoyed being a morning greeter. She was also a member of the Sunshine Group, the United Methodist Women, and the New Life Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Carroll and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Wiseman, and three sisters, Mazie Wright, Clora Simmons, and Frances Wheeler.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Norman Ramsey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sunshine Group, the United Methodist Men, the Board of Ushers of St. Paul's, and the New Life Sunday School Class.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Memorials may be made to the Capital Improvement Fund, c/o St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
