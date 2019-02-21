|
Bettie A. Beard
Waynesboro - Bettie Arehart Beard died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Summit Square Retirement Community in Waynesboro where she had been a resident for over two years. She was predeceased by her husband Charlie (Monk), in September 2016. They grew up in the village of Middlebrook, and lived on the Middlebrook Road in Augusta County for fifty of their sixty-six years of marriage.
Bettie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah (Sally) and Shannon Shafer of Richmond; a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Bill Brubeck of Middlebrook; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Arehart, residing in Charlottesville; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was born May 21, 1929, a daughter of Vernon and Mary Dell (Lotts) Arehart. She was a graduate of Middlebrook High School and Dunsmore Business College.
She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers: Bobbie Arehart and wife Pauline of Fishersville; Tom Arehart and wife Dolores of Staunton; and Dick Arehart (wife Dorothy, above) of Harrisonburg.
Bettie was a life-long member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, and she and Charlie were married there in 1950. Her church interests included Bethel's preschool, nursery and youth programs. She enjoyed participating on Presbyterian mission projects, and Circle meeting involvement and hostess activities. She also enthusiastically supported her husband in various church and community roles.
Bettie worked at Mary Baldwin for twenty-five years in unison with her greatest joy of being a wife, mother, daughter and sister. Her hobbies included sewing, flower arranging and gardening, and cooking and canning. She gladly shared the bounty from her garden and kitchen with family and friends.
A private burial service was conducted at Bethel Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Kelly-Ann Rayle.
Bettie's family invites the extended Arehart and Beard families, local community and church friends, Middlebrook Road and Summit Square neighbors, and RVA friends to the Inn at MeadowCroft on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019. Please feel welcome, visitation 2 - 4 pm. www.InnatMeadowCroft.com 331 Glebe School Road, Swoope VA 24479. (P: 540.712.0791)
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019