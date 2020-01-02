|
Bettie W. Swisher
Staunton - Bettie Lou Wiseman Swisher met her heavenly Father shortly after midnight January 1, 2020. She enjoyed 92 years (July 13, 1927) of life.
She was "Mom" and best friend to me, her daughter, Bettie "Kay" Swisher. Mom and I had many adventures in the past years especially the 12 years we lived together. Oh the stories and memories we have shared owning Don B. Swisher Trucking Since 1972, traveling around the United States to meetings, horse shows and just going…
The Bethel Presbyterian Women honored her with a Lifetime Membership to Presbyterian Women. She was Chairman of the Bethel Kitchen for 40 plus years.
I know Mom was met by Daddy, Donald Blaine Swisher; her son, Donald Wayne Swisher (my brother); and her little pride and joy granddaughter fur baby, "Abby". Also greeting her were her parents, Wallace J. Wiseman and Ada Freed Arehart Wiseman; her sister, Mabel Mader; and her brothers, Sylvester and John Wiseman.
Bettie "Granny" is survived by her grandchildren, Justin M. Swisher (Jessie Resnick) and Laura L. Swisher of Brooklyn, NY. Also, her sister, Mary Francis Daughtery of Camp Springs, MD.
There will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, 158 Mt. Hermon Road, Middlebrook, VA 24459 by Theresa Moore.
Active pallbearers will be Jay Mader, Ben Potter, Darren Ruff, Tracy Smith, Mike Connellee, and James Milton.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Women of the Church, c/o Sara Frances Ralston, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA 24401, Mt. Hermon Cemetery, c/o Diana Clemmer, 1097 McKinley Road, Middlebrook, VA 24459 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020