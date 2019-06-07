|
|
Betty Ann Wade Lam
Swoope, Va. - On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Betty Ann Wade Lam, 70, of Swoope, Va., and formerly of Blue Ridge and Staunton, began living again, pain free. She was greeted by her mother, Katie Mae Wimer Kirtley; her sister, Patricia Wade Allen; and her father, Richard Davidson Wade.
In the words of her granddaughter, she showed unconditional love, support, wisdom, humor, a wonderful sense of adventure and a general silliness. She had a great love of the outdoors, nature, and animals. We will forever cherish the memories of camping, golf cart rides, the beach, collecting shells, Buffalo Gap and Staunton.
She had an enormous impact on the lives of her loving partner in life, Donald E. Carter (Don); her children, David O. Lam Jr. (Davy) and Dreama Lam Manning; her grandchildren, Katie A. Belcher (Jeremy), Joshua T. Pinkard, and Mary E. Pinkard; her great-granddaughter, the light of her life, Arzola Kay Belcher; as well as numerous friends and extended family. Also cherishing her memory are her brother, Dane D. Wade (Janie); her niece and nephews, Rhonda K. Withrow (Matthew), Roy W. Kesterson (Jasmine), and Dane D. Wade Jr. (Lisa); her stepbrother and sister, Marty Kirtley and Sharon K. Needham; along with her stepdaughters, Jetanna C. Morris (Tim), Jamie C. Breeden (David) and their children. Her sweet little beagle, Annie, will miss her dearly.
The family will visit with friends and family on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019