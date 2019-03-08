Services
Betty Baylor (Irvine) Dotson Obituary
Betty Baylor (Irvine) Dotson

Fishersville - Betty Baylor (Irvine) Dotson, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Shenandoah Hospice House.

She was born March 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Robert King and Janice Eloise (Baylor) Irvine.

Betty was a member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Dotson.

Survivors include a son, Robert Hugh Thomas and wife, Tori; daughter, Dana Scott Thomas and fiancé, Randy Boyers; three grandchildren, Brik Rockwell, Ryker Levi and Rigney Reece Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rosalind Banbury and Merle Fisher officiating.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta County SPCA, 33 Archery Ln, Staunton, VA 24401.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
