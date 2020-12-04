Betty H. Brandt
Staunton - On Sunday, November 29th, 2020, Betty Harmon Brandt passed from the loving arms of her family into the waiting arms of her Lord and Saviour whom she cherished. Born in December, 1920, in Burnham, PA, Betty was a proud graduate of Burnham High School and attended every annual reunion there. She married Edward "Bud" Brandt, Jr. of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, in 1943 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together until his passing in 1999. Betty and Bud raised their three children in Falls Church, Virginia, before retiring south to Staunton, Virginia, in 1974.
Betty lived an extraordinary life of faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Christian Women's Club both in the Falls Church area and in Staunton. Betty and Bud were active members of Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville, Virginia, where Betty continued to worship and serve for 21 years after the passing of her beloved husband. Betty rocked numerous babies in the church nursery, she opened her home to missionaries passing through town, and she could be counted on to prepare and deliver meals to other widows, shut-ins, and new mothers well into her late 80's. Her children remember coming down to morning breakfast and seeing Betty's Bible open, searching the Scriptures while they were still sleeping.
Betty will be remembered most fondly by her family as having the "Hotline to Heaven," kneeling beside her bed—and in later years, sitting for hours in her favorite chair—petitioning the Lord daily for her family, friends, and anyone else fortunate enough to make it onto her Prayer List.
Besides every single thing about her, Betty's family will miss her divine gifts as a master baker of Christmas cookies, pumpkin pies, and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing; a tireless and compassionate listener; an armchair meteorologist; and a dispenser of sage-like advice. But most importantly, her family will miss her love and fierce devotion to them.
Betty H. Brandt is survived by her children, Edward Wm. Brandt III and his wife Janice Cosbey Brandt; Jack V. Brandt and his wife Marguerite Walker Brandt; and Debora (Brandt) Maricle and her husband Robert E. Maricle. Betty leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and a soon-to-be total of 12 great-grandchildren who all adored her. Betty was laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Staunton, Virginia, on what would have been her 100th birthday, and her life was celebrated with the things she loved most in this world: family, food, Scripture and prayer, and laughter.
