Betty H. Hanger
1919 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty H. Hanger

Staunton - Betty Luvene (Harris) Hanger, age 101, of Staunton passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Legacy at North Augusta.

She was born July 30, 1919 in Staunton, the daughter of William Oliver and Lula Ann Harris. On June 20, 1942 she married George Hanger who preceded her in death in 2015. She worked for Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone during World War II while George was stationed overseas. Through this time their daily letter exchange sustained them. In the three years Betty worked for C&P Telephone she advanced from operator to assistant to the manager; with the savings from her work Betty and George were able to buy their first home on Sears Hill in Staunton. Betty was highly skilled at tatting, knitting, sewing, and needlework and made sweaters for all of her grandchildren. She and George were dedicated gardeners and delighted in preserving their produce and sharing bouquets of flowers, especially pink varieties, her favorites. She loved her large family and passed her many talents on to them thereby preserving her gifts for generations. She was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church in Staunton.

She was preceded in death by sisters Mildred Davis and Jane Bowles.

She is survived by daughter Kay Carter of Staunton, daughter Lynn Hill (Joe) of Mount Sidney, son William Hanger (Sandra) of Weyers Cave, and daughter Jane Hanger (Darrell Miller) of Swoope; eleven grandchildren, Donna Morris (David), David Carter, Ann Hill (Joshua Gutshall), Kay Foy (Andrew), James Hill (Morgan), George Hanger (Kimberly), Jennifer Hanger McIlwain (Adam), Oliver Hanger (Jessica), Jane Hanger, Sally Garvey (Ray), and Lee Roadcap; and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Price.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 953, Staunton, Virginia 24402 or Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
