Betty J. Link
Staunton - Betty Jean (McClune) Link, 89, died Wednesday (April 3, 2019) in her home.
Born October 21, 1929 in Augusta County, she was the daughter of Jarman and Helen (Snyder) McClune. She was a lifetime member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church.
On May 13, 1950 she married Marion Francis Link, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2015. Surviving are four children, Joyce Keagy and husband Warren of Staunton, Rodney Link and wife Dreama of Churchville, Brenda Vaughan and husband Dale of Vinton and Steven Link of Verona; seven grandchildren, Michael Keagy and wife Melanie, Chris Keagy and wife Shayna, Trenton Link and wife Sarah, Jeff Vaughan and wife Becca, Karen Vaughan, Keith Link, and Megan Miller and husband Corey; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held privately in Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Verona Community Food Pantry, PO Box 187, Verona, VA 24482.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be extended to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019