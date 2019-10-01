Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Betty Jean Barksdale


1930 - 2019
Betty Jean Barksdale Obituary
Betty Jean Barksdale

Waynesboro - Waynesboro resident, Betty Barksdale, died Monday morning, September 30, 2019, at Summit Square Retirement Community, her home since June 2017.

Betty Jean was born November 9, 1930, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of John and Blanche Hollister. She was a graduate of West Virginia University, a member of the Pi Beta Phi (Pi Phi) women's fraternity, a lifelong fan of Mountaineers athletics and her beloved West Virginia. In 1954, she married George Barksdale of Waynesboro, Virginia. They shared 58 lively years together until his death in October 2012.

Mrs. Barksdale was a loving, confident, strong woman who raised two children, served as a social worker for the Waynesboro Hospital and administrative assistant in several different settings within the Waynesboro City school system while an active member, deacon, elder, and kindergarten teacher with the First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, and volunteer at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center. Her sense of humor was appreciated by her co-workers and friends and she loved to tell stories on herself and others. She loved listening to music, dancing, going to the beach, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and playing bingo at Summit Square. She especially enjoyed the fruits of vineyards and other spirits.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband, and older sister Frances Valco. She is survived by her daughter; Holly (Cary) Bennett, son David (Debby) Barksdale; brother, John Hollister; grandchildren, Ryan (Jenn) Bennett, Shane Bennett and Kylie Fiammetta; great-grandchildren Hollister and Berkeley Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the First Presbyterian Church, Shenandoah Valley Art Center, and the Summit Square Fellowship Fund.

No public services are planned.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
