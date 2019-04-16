|
Betty Jean Campbell Taylor
Waynesboro - Betty Jean Campbell Taylor, 80, of Waynesboro passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing Home, Fishersville.
Born February 24, 1939 in Montebello, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Morris and Ethel Mabel Hite Campbell.
Betty was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, she was a faithful employee of General Electric/Genicom for many years and later worked as a volunteer at Augusta Health. Betty enjoyed writing and sending cards to friends and family and word searches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Lloyd Taylor, Jr.; and siblings, Bernard Campbell, Samuel Campbell, Margie Todd, Mildred Henderson, Shela Johnson, Evelyn Painter, Mabel Truslow and Annie Campbell.
Survivors include her children, Kim Taylor Cash of Florida, Donna Taylor Sandridge and husband, Dennis of Waynesboro, Gina Taylor Humphries and husband, Tommy of Waynesboro, and Susan Taylor Cabell of Harrisonburg; sister, Hilda Huffer and husband, Odell of Churchville; five grandchildren, Neil Sandridge and wife, Megan, Megan Taylor, Dale Humphries, Kimberly Almarode and Taylor Cash; seven great-grandchildren, Alexus Almarode, Braylon Tyree, Bentley Almarode, Camdyn Almarode, Walker Sandridge, Dawsyn Almarode, and Beckley Sandridge; special extended family, Stanley Cash and Curtis Almarode; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and special friends who she all loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2212 Cortland St., Waynesboro, with Chad Grondin, Phil Forehand and Dale Humphries officiating.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the staff of Shenandoah Nursing Home and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their love and care of Betty.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to West Waynesboro Church of Christ or the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019