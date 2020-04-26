|
Betty Jean Simmons Young
Mount Solon - Betty Jean Simmons Young, 89, a resident of White Birch Assisted Living Memory Unit, passed away to be with her heavenly father and beloved husband in heaven on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12:57 AM.
Betty was born on January 20, 1931 in a house on the east property that her grandparents owned near Moscow, Virginia in Augusta County. She was the daughter of the late Clio Edgar Simmons and Irma Grace Harper Simmons.
She was preceded by her soul mate of 45 years, the late Bernard Paul Young. Betty and Bernard worked side by side 38 years, 6 days a week, in a country grocery store, Simmons Exxon.
Betty managed a full-service grocery store/service station while Bernard managed the garage, drove the school bus, and barbered. Betty always had a smile on her face and loved everyone in her community who came into the store for groceries, especially the babies. She had been brought up in the store which her father had originally built and loved socializing with her neighbors when they came in to shop.
Bernard and Betty worked and raised a family of four children. They enjoyed family camping trips and provided unconditional love to each child.
Betty always found time to serve on committees where she was a member of the Parnassus United Methodist Church. In her earlier years she played the piano and taught Sunday School. Until her health failed, she served on numerous committees in the church including the United Methodist Women, the Administrative Board, The Bereavement Committee, and Visitation Committee to name a few. For several years she took care of the finances and care of the Parnassus Cemetery.
Betty is preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Taylor, and one brother Garland Simmons.
Surviving are four children, Shirley Corder of Mount Solon, Virginia, Ronald Young (and wife Dawn) of Fishersville, Virginia, Dale Young (and wife Teresa) of Staunton, Virginia, and Wayne Young (and wife Michele) of Mount Solon, Virginia.
She leaves a legacy of 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Gregory Corder, wife Kate, Chrissy Lopez Cotaina, husband Jose', Carol Hilliard, husband Steve, Jessica Dobbs, husband Chance, Julie McClamrock, husband Bryce, Marla Poteat, husband Nick, Chris Young, wife Amy, Jody Rimel, husband Charlie, and Josh Young.
Greatchildren included: Michael and Gabriel Corder, Joey and Rebekah Lopez Cotaina, Hannah and Sarah Hilliard, Braeden and Dawson Dobbs, Harper and Jax McClamrock, Briar Poteat, Ethan, Madison, Lillie and Serenity Young, Sven and Katrin Rimel.
Nieces and nephews include Faye Utz, Joyce Mizer, Carol Dick, Reggie Simmons, Randy Simmons, Carlton Simmons, Teresa Simmons, the late Mark Simmons and one sister-in-law, Margie Metzger.
All day viewing will be at the Johnson's Funeral Home in Bridgewater, Virginia Tuesday from 9AM to 7 PM. A private burial service will be held at Parnassus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parnassus Cemetery or the Parnassus United Methodist Church. Contributions can be made out to Carole Grove, 1566 Moffett Branch Road, Churchville, VA 24421.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at White Birch Assistive Living and the New Century Hospice (Kendra) for the care and kindness they showed during her time there.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020