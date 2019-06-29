|
Betty Jean Smallwood
Crimora - Betty Jean (Thurston) Smallwood, 78, widow of Mervin Lee Smallwood, Sr. of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Mrs. Smallwood was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on July 23, 1940, a daughter of the late Franklin Grant and Imogene Anne (Drumheller) Thurston.
Betty was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Group. She was an Avon Representative for over thirty years, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, the beach, eating out, and family gatherings.
In addition to her husband of fifty-six years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Glen D. Smallwood.
Surviving is a son, Mervin "Lee" Smallwood, Jr. and his wife Diane of Barren Ridge; two daughters, Deborah (Smallwood) Rutledge and her husband Victor of Staunton, and Julie (Smallwood) Meek and her husband Neal of Crimora; two brothers, Lewis Thurston of Mt. Sidney, and Joseph Thurston and his wife Karen of Mt. Sidney; three sisters, Gail T. Michael and her husband Leroy of Harrisonburg, Judy T. Lowery and her husband Hestel of Lyndhurst, and Mary Catherine Thurston of Crimora; eight grandchildren, Travis Smallwood and his wife Ann, Corey Smallwood and his wife Danielle, Katy Kiser, David Kiser and his wife Nicole, Daniel Kiser and his wife Becky, Brittany Costa and her husband Andrew, Maury and Matigan Hutchins; two step-grandchildren, Cody Rutledge and his wife Megan, and Brianna Meek; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 31 Cross Roads Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 by Pastors Levi Smith, Corey Smallwood and Daniel Kiser.
The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the children's homes.
Burial will be private in the Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Crossroads Baptist Church, c/o the Betty Jean Smallwood Music Fund, 31 Cross Roads Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 29 to July 2, 2019