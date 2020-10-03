Betty Jo Fogleman



Mount Sidney - Betty Jo (Cornett) Fogleman, wife of The Rev. Alfred Fogleman, 34 Roller Ave, Mt. Sidney, VA, died at home in the early morning on October 2, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Mildred Cornett of Vicco, KY; her brother, Ronald "Duck" Cornett; and her oldest daughter, Dianna Lynn Fogleman.



She was a graduate of Dilce Combs High School near Vicco, KY. After graduating high school, she moved to Washington, DC and began working for the FBI in the Identification Division. That is where Al and Betty first met. Having known each other for 16 months, they dated for 6 months and were then united in marriage on July 2, 1961.



Al and Betty were married for 59 loving years and lived in several cities throughout South Carolina and Virginia before settling down in Mt. Sidney. She worked at Montgomery Wards, Marshall's, Belk, and Jim Elias Optometry. Betty was also an active member of her church. She loved teaching children's Sunday School and being part of the women's group (WELCA). Betty also enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and gardening.



Betty is survived by her husband, their 2 children, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her older brother: Leah and Paul Owens, their 3 children, and their 8 grandchildren; Ronnie and Elaine Fogleman and their 4 children; Lynn's two daughters and their 2 sons; her brother, James Cornett of Phoenix, AZ.



Betty was a devout, compassionate, supportive, faithful, honest, and trustworthy wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Sunday, October 11, at 2:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, Mt. Sidney, VA. Masks and social distancing are required.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Imagine Center, PO Box 38, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467.









