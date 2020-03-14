|
|
Betty Jo Marie (Lent) Cox
Staunton - Betty Jo Marie (Lent) Cox, 63, wife of Billy Joe Cox of 119 Fox Hill Drive passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Cox was born in Otego, New York on August 6, 1956, a daughter of the James Arthur and Ruth Mae (Hill) Lent.
Betty was employed as a cook by Armstrong's Restaurant and in her spare time she enjoyed puzzle books computer games and spending time with her grandchildren
In addition to her parents Betty Jo was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Lent; two sisters, Shirley Johns and Donna Lent; and a grandson, Gilbert Cox.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 20 years is a son, Donald W. Miller II, of Staunton; a stepson, Travis W. Cox and wife Jaclyn of Middlebrook; five grandchildren, Wesley Scott Miller, Hannah Rexrode, Alex Craun, Brice Campbell, and Carly Rowe; four brothers, Morris Johns and wife Marge, of South Carolina, Keith Lent and wife Margaret of Portsmouth, Virginia, Dean Lent and wife Linda of New York, and Brian Lent of New York; and two sisters, Phyllis Bell and husband Bill of New York, and Karen Clouse of New York.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the residence.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Donald W. Miller II, Lowell Sheets, David Trainum, Jimmy Cox, Johnny Cox and Joe Thomas.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020