|
|
Betty Jo Walters
Staunton - Betty Jo Walters passed away on June 11, 2019, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, Virginia. Betty's family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Birch Gardens for the loving and excellent care she received during the years she resided with them.
Betty was born in Houston, Texas, on January 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Margaret Washington Brown and Joseph Edward Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Ned Kevitt Walters, born in Blue Diamond, KY in 1928.
Betty and Ned met in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where Ned was temporarily stationed at Tinker Air Force Base during the Korean War. She was a volunteer hostess for the USO when they met. Needless to say, she had to terminate her volunteer job when she finally accepted a date with Ned after he continuously called her and showed up at the USo. The rest is history.
Betty worked as a homemaker, volunteer for the Red Cross where she taught hundreds of children to swim, and as a Bible Study teacher for several decades.
Betty is survived by her children, Susan Baker of Staunton, VA, Robert Walters of Asheville, NC, and Carolyn Gwaltney of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Baker and his family of Amelia Island, Fl, Ballard Baker and his family of Wilmington, NC, Jeremy Walters and his family of Asheville, NC, Seth Walters and his family of Asheville, NC, and Mason Walters of New York City, NY, Hannah Gwaltney of Durham, NC, Luke Gwaltney of Durham, NC, Rebekah Gwaltney of Durham, NC, Thomas Gwaltney of Durham, NC, and Lydia Gwaltney of Asheville, NC.
Betty's funeral service will be held in Asheville, NC, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was a beloved teacher for many years.
Betty's family is also grateful to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for the commitment and care they gave Betty.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from June 13 to June 16, 2019