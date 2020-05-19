Services
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Betty Lou Jordan Dunton


1935 - 2020
Onancock - Betty Lou Jordan Dunton, of Onancock, Virginia, died Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

She was born August 21, 1935 in Staunton, Virginia, to Emory Clarence Jordan and Virginia Mae Carey Jordan. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, Mary Washington College, received her Master's Degree in Education from Old Dominion University, and taught school for more than 30 years in Accomack County, Virginia.

Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ridgway Moore Dunton; their three daughters, Rachel Wills (William), Virginia Donaldson (Andrew), and Margaret Bourne (Robert); four grandchildren, Benjamin Wills (Meghan), Jordan Wills Sligh (Wesley), Virginia "Ginny" Donaldson, and Andrew "Ridgway" Donaldson; three great-grandchildren, William and Virginia Sligh and Katherine Wills. She also is survived by her brother William Russell Jordan (Helen); her brother-in-law John Van Ness Dunton (Hope); three nephews, Stephen Jordan (Nancy) and Mark Jordan, and Charles Dunton (Joan); and two nieces, Elizabeth and Rebecca Dunton.

Funeral services will be private.

For those who might be considering a memorial donation, the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418, is suggested.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2020
