|
|
Betty M. Hevener
Churchville - Betty Jean (Mace) Hevener, 83, of 1230 Hankey Mountain Hwy., died Thursday (April 11, 2019) in her home.
Born March 24, 1936 in Rockbridge County, she was a daughter of John Henry and Gladys Elizabeth (Edwards) Mace.
Betty graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy and, later in life, earned her LPN from Valley Vocational Technical School. She served as a teacher and a secretary for Potomac Conference and worked briefly as a nurse for Kings Daughters Hospital. She was employed as manager of Gypsy Hill House for many years, retiring in 2001. She was a devoted member of Staunton Seventh-day Adventist Church where she served in many capacities, including elder and deaconess. Betty loved vegetable and flower gardening, yard work, and baking bread and Cry Baby cookies. She loved the water, and learned to water ski. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the KDH thrift store. She was a beloved babysitter to many, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin infant daughters, Joan and Jean Hevener; and three sisters, Madeline Hevener, Barbara Koliadko and Janet Wacker. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Lacy Gene Hevener; two children, Joie Ray Hevener and wife Nancy of Churchville, and Debbie Battle and husband Mark of Waynesboro; three sisters, Mary Collins and husband Dickie of Ruther Glen, Alice Thomas and husband Dick of Hagerstown, Md., and June Bustin and husband Fill of Stafford; one brother, Johnny Mace and wife Jan of Redlands, Calif.; five grandchildren, Nicole Hevener and husband Chris Cropper of Houston, Tex., Meghan Williams and husband Jason of Gentry, Ark., Tyler Hevener and wife Ashley of Weyers Cave, Macey Gammenthaler and husband Doug of Gentry, Ark., and Victoria Tomlin and husband Josh of Fairfield; three great-grandchildren; one aunt, Ellen Anderson of Fishersville; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14 in the Staunton Seventh-day Adventist Church, officiated by Pastors Rick Labate and Bob Banks. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Josh Tomlin, and Tyler, Reggie, Daryl, Richie, and Timmy Hevener. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the worthy student fund of C. F. Richards Christian School, 414 Sterling St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019