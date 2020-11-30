Betty P. Firebaugh
Raphine - Betty Beatrice (Palmer) Firebaugh, 91, wife of Donald W. Firebaugh of Raphine, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Home.
She was born on September 29, 1929 in Raphine to the late Alice May Palmer.
Mrs. Firebaugh retired from Unifi as a receptionist. She was a member of Raphine Christian Church. She loved flowers and gardening, was a wonderful cook, and dressed very stylish.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Charles E. Tomey Jr. (Barbara) of Spartanburg, SC; Claudia Davis (Charlie) of Afton, and Gary Tomey of Greenville; two step sons, Stephen Firebaugh of Lexington and Jeff Firebaugh (Deanna) of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Chris Tomey and Ali Strickland of Spartanburg, SC, Brad Stone of Greenville and Ben Stone of Waynesboro; two step grandchildren, Ereaka Firebaugh of New Mexico and Captain Hunter Firebaugh, USA of Colorado; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Palmer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Raphine Christian Church by Pastor John Ward. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park (all current COVID-19 guidelines must be followed). If you choose to not enter the church, you may listen to the service in the parking lot on radio station 106.5.
Active Pallbearers will be Jeff Firebaugh, Steve Firebaugh, Chris Tomey, Chris Strickland, Brad Stone and Ben Stone.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Christian Home, 85 Beulah Dr, Raphine, VA 24472.
The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Ridge Christian Home for their care.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
