Betty R. McLear
Staunton - Betty Louise (Dunaway) Robertson McLear, 82, of Fishersville died on February 24, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1936 in Augusta County, daughter of Melvin B. and Mary Kathleen (Spitler) Dunaway.
Ms. McLear retired from Oak Hill Center. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two sons, Doug Robertson and Clyde Robertson both of Staunton; two daughters, Cindy Taylor of Grottoes and Julie Rosano of Staunton; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Lynn Robertson, a son, Donnie Layne Robertson, and a grandson, Christopher Robertson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Henry Funeral Home by Pastor Michael Lawson.
Active pallbearers will be her sons, son-in-law, and grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 on Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Legacy Hospice, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 180, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences may be made online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
The Family expresses their sincere appreciation to Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Legacy Hospice of Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019