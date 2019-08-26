|
|
Betty S. Cash
Waynesboro - Betty Joan (Sheffer) Cash, widow of Arthur B. Cash, passed away August 25, 2019 in her residence of Waynesboro, VA. She was born July 30, 1934 daughter of the late Edward C. Sheffer and Phoebe Moran Carrick. She was preceded in death by her husband on June 9, 2009. She retired from Western State Hospital after 30 years of service.
Betty had a great love for all of God's animals. She fed and nurtured any stray that came to her door as well as the squirrels in her front yard. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and Afternoon Ladies Circle. Before age, arthritis, and other health related illnesses slowed her down, she enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, baking, decorating and swimming. She sewed many cross-stitch pictures for family and friends. She loved music, hymns, jazz and big band sounds.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael E. Hulvey and Leslie J. Hulvey; a granddaughter, Cassandra Crawford; and five beautiful great granddaughters, Alicia, Alexis, Brianna and the twins, Gigi and Jayda. Also surviving are several cousins, some "very special nieces and nephews" as well as two very dear long-time friends whom she treasured for their love, loyalty and support.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA, 24401 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019