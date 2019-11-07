|
BETTY S. MITCHELL
Verona - Betty Jane (Snider) Mitchell, 87, widow of Hughes Mitchell, of Verona, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center, Fishersville.
She was born October 12, 1932, in Fairfield, a daughter of the late William P. and Pauline H. (Thompson) Snider.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Mitchell was employed by King's Daughters' Hospital and transported children for the Augusta County School system.
She was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
Family members include three sons, Dennis R. Mitchell (Faith) of Fishersville, Douglas P. Mitchell (Brenda) and Donald H. Mitchell (Donna), both of Staunton; a brother, Thomas R. Snider of Verona; four grandchildren, Kyle Mitchell (Heather), Brian Mitchell (Stephanie), Lindsey Yingling (Nathan), and Michelle Mitchell; and a great grandson, Tyler Hughes Mitchell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. David Burch. David Burch.
The family will receive friends anytime at the residence of Dennis and Faith Mitchell, 44 Goose Meadow Court, Fishersville, VA.
The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice and the staff of Shenandoah Nursing Home for their care.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019