Betty S. Ralston
Fairfield - Betty Jean (Snyder) Ralston, 78, widow of Bobby Lee Ralston, of Fairfield, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Shenandoah Hospice House.
She was born November 20, 1940, in Fairfield, a daughter of the late Curby and Estelle Snyder.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Ralston was employed by Western State Hospital.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was a HAM Radio Operator, a member of "REACT" - Radio Emergency Associated Citizens Teams. She was known for baking bread and would always have it available for a brotherhood yard sale or for giving away.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Snyder.
Family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Margaret Ralston of Staunton and Linda and Richard Tabor of Waynesboro; a grandson, Michael Andrew Ralston; and two great grandchildren, Jaxon Ralston and Kinsley Ralston.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Steve Traylor and Mr. Danny Pritchett. Burial will be private at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
The family will receive one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 406 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019