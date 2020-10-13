1/1
Betty S. Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Roberts

Staunton - Betty Lou (Stone) Roberts, 82, wife of Wendell L. Roberts, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence.

She was born January 23, 1938 in Staunton, a daughter of the late John Wesley and Clara (Wiseman) Stone.

Mrs. Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was employed at Basic Witz Furniture Factory for many years and retired from Unifi after 24 years of service.

In addition to her husband of 62 years to whom she was married on January 9, 1958, survivors include a daughter, Sheila Myers and her husband Michael of Staunton; two granddaughters, Clara and Linzee Myers; one great grandson, Nyle Chandler; three sisters, Isabelle Thompson of Roanoke, Bebe Pope of Richmond, and Paula Hendy of Virginia Beach; and a number of nieces and nephews..

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers, Buck, Arthur, Billy, Dan and Tommy Stone; two sisters, Dorothy Bott and Margarete Roane; a special person Storm M. Chandler.

She was a loving person who always put others before herself.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Phillip Morgan. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Billy Jefferson, Billy, Mike and Eddie Stone, Geoff Osteen and Michael Myers.

Honorary pallbearer will be Nyle Chandler.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the funeral home.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA, 22901.

The family would like to thank UVA Hope Center, the Cancer Center at Augusta Health and Dr. David Chernoff and staff for the care and love they shared with her. A special thanks goes to her niece, Patty Harris that she dearly loved.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved