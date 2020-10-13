Betty S. Roberts
Staunton - Betty Lou (Stone) Roberts, 82, wife of Wendell L. Roberts, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was born January 23, 1938 in Staunton, a daughter of the late John Wesley and Clara (Wiseman) Stone.
Mrs. Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was employed at Basic Witz Furniture Factory for many years and retired from Unifi after 24 years of service.
In addition to her husband of 62 years to whom she was married on January 9, 1958, survivors include a daughter, Sheila Myers and her husband Michael of Staunton; two granddaughters, Clara and Linzee Myers; one great grandson, Nyle Chandler; three sisters, Isabelle Thompson of Roanoke, Bebe Pope of Richmond, and Paula Hendy of Virginia Beach; and a number of nieces and nephews..
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers, Buck, Arthur, Billy, Dan and Tommy Stone; two sisters, Dorothy Bott and Margarete Roane; a special person Storm M. Chandler.
She was a loving person who always put others before herself.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Phillip Morgan. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Billy Jefferson, Billy, Mike and Eddie Stone, Geoff Osteen and Michael Myers.
Honorary pallbearer will be Nyle Chandler.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA, 22901.
The family would like to thank UVA Hope Center, the Cancer Center at Augusta Health and Dr. David Chernoff and staff for the care and love they shared with her. A special thanks goes to her niece, Patty Harris that she dearly loved.
.