1/1
Betty Saufley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Saufley

Scots Ford - Betty Wilberger Begoon Saufley, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Sentara RMH. She and her husband, Bob, lived in Scots Ford and recently moved to Bellaire at Stone Port.

Betty was born in Cross Keys, Virginia on September 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Evelyn Virginia (Wilberger) and Ralph Craig Begoon.

She worked as a bookkeeper for R. Loring Cover Insurance Agency.

She was a member of Grottoes United Methodist Church in Grottoes.

Betty graduated from Port Republic High School then attended the Rockingham Memorial Hospital nursing program.

She was united in marriage to Robert Wilson Saufley on July 1, 1950. They were married for 70 years.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Cindy Barnett and husband Bill, of Richmond and Mathews; two sons, Robbie Saufley and wife, Charlotte, of Mount Sidney, and Danny Saufley, of McGaheysville; a brother, Jimmy Begoon and wife, Barbara, of Grottoes; six grandchildren, Marcia Saufley, Duane Saufley and wife, Paige, Kristina Keck, Jason Saufley and wife, Amanda, Sarah Barnett and husband Geoff Clift, Rebecca Mahanes and husband Nate; ten great-grandchildren, Meg, Will, Bailey, Lola, Leah, Kai, Willow, Jack, Alexandra, and Katherine; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Smith (Shirley) of Sylvester, GA.

Betty was not a helicopter parent and allowed her children to explore giving them a wonderful outward bound experience. She was a 4-H leader and room mother for her children's classes. She loved sewing, quilting and basket making. For her grandchildren, with her husband Bob, they ran B&B (Bob & Betty) camp. Always smiling, she was loved by many.

Services will be private at Edgewood Cemetery (Mt. Horeb) by Rev. Ed Pruitt.

In lieu of flowers please take time to visit an elderly or lonely person, or spend time with a child.

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.Johnsonfs.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved