Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
lvary United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Smith Obituary
Betty Smith

Waynesboro - Betty Lou (Malone) Smith, 84, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the University of Virginia Hospital.

A daughter of the late John Edward Malone and Ida (Stover) Malone, she was born June 27, 1935 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

She enjoyed cleaning at the campuses of James Madison University and Mary Baldwin University, and in private homes.She was a hard worker and took great pride in what she did. Betty loved to travel, and would take rides even up until recently. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edwin Smith; and sister, Dorothy Campbell.

Surviving are her son, Kevin Spitzer and his fiancé Dee Dee Koch of Staunton, VA; daughter, Sherry Chenault and her husband Jim of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren, Allie Tackett (Jacob), Brandon Spitzer (Brooke Hutton), Jamie Martin (Peyton), Blair Chambers (Marshall), and Ryan Chenault (Katie Garrison); her great-grandchildren, Macy, Finnley, Hayden, Landon, Hadley, Jack, and Hudson. She is also survived by her loving dog, "Susie".

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 19th at McDow Funeral Home. Please be mindful of social distancing, and wear face covering if possible.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 20th in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Vaughn.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -