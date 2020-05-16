|
|
Betty Smith
Waynesboro - Betty Lou (Malone) Smith, 84, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the University of Virginia Hospital.
A daughter of the late John Edward Malone and Ida (Stover) Malone, she was born June 27, 1935 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
She enjoyed cleaning at the campuses of James Madison University and Mary Baldwin University, and in private homes.She was a hard worker and took great pride in what she did. Betty loved to travel, and would take rides even up until recently. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edwin Smith; and sister, Dorothy Campbell.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Spitzer and his fiancé Dee Dee Koch of Staunton, VA; daughter, Sherry Chenault and her husband Jim of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren, Allie Tackett (Jacob), Brandon Spitzer (Brooke Hutton), Jamie Martin (Peyton), Blair Chambers (Marshall), and Ryan Chenault (Katie Garrison); her great-grandchildren, Macy, Finnley, Hayden, Landon, Hadley, Jack, and Hudson. She is also survived by her loving dog, "Susie".
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 19th at McDow Funeral Home. Please be mindful of social distancing, and wear face covering if possible.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 20th in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Vaughn.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2020