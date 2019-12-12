|
Betty W. Meyerhoeffer
Verona - Betty (Wiseman) Meyerhoeffer, 87, wife of Elwood F. Meyerhoeffer, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday December 11, 2019.
She was born on November 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Scrogham) Wiseman.
Betty attended Laurel Hill Baptist Church her entire life. She professed faith in Christ at an early age and served her Lord faithfully as a member of Laurel Hill the rest of her life. Along with her husband, Betty took mission trips to Trinidad, Panama, several places in the United States, and continued serving in missions work locally her entire life.
Betty was involved in childcare for much of her life, including 10 years at Verona Child Care Center and many years of childcare in her home. She also provided private duty elder care sitting. She previously had worked many years at Genesco.
Betty dearly loved her family and had a special place in her heart for all children. She enjoyed lots of activities, including: Woodmen of the World camp, sewing and quilting, ceramics, fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. Betty was a lover of nature, especially birds and wildflowers. Over her years she earned the nickname Betty-Go, and her famous tomatoes she raised earned the name, Betty-Girl.
In addition to her husband of 69 years, survivors include: a son, Dale Meyerhoeffer and wife Autry, of Verona; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Fauber and husband, Clay, of New Hope, and Patti Jewell and husband, Jerry, of Verona; five grandchildren, Mary Beth Snyder, Angela Strickler, Christina Jewell, Elizabeth Davis, and Kristin Blake; eleven great-grandchildren, T.J., Leland, and Bethany Snyder, Anna, Erin, and Alli Blake, Meghan, Kate, and Ann Charles Davis, Reid Yetzer and Chance Strickler.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Parrish and a granddaughter, Martha Grace Meyerhoeffer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday December 16, 2019 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church by Pastor Bill Davis. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Steven Strickler, Charlie Smith, Gary Williams, Robert Knotts, Gary Krichbaum, Harold McAllister, Wayne McAllister, and Steve Riley.
Memorial donations may be made to Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 129 Old Laurel Hill Rd., Verona, Va 24482.
